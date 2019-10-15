in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Cloutio B by Karl Darcy

Cloutio B is the star of our latest exclusive story captured by Karl Darcy

Cloutio B
pants Thom Browne

The handsome Cloutio B updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Karl Darcy. In charge of styling was Brandon Fogel, who for the story selected pieces from Thom Browne, CMMN SWDN, and Sies Marjan.

Discover more of the session below:


Cloutio B

silk organza CMMN SWDN

Karl Darcy

pink blazer Sies Marjan

Karl Darcy

purple coat Sies Marjan
pants Thom Browne

Karl Darcy

pink blazer, rainbow trousers: Sies Marjan

Karl Darcy

silk organza CMMN SWDN

Karl Darcy

pink blazer Sies Marjan

Karl Darcy

Karl Darcy

pink blazer, rainbow trousers: Sies Marjan

Photographer: Karl Darcy – www.karldarcy.com
Stylist: Brandon Fogel
Model: Cloutio B

