MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Cloutio B by Karl Darcy

The handsome Cloutio B updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Karl Darcy. In charge of styling was Brandon Fogel, who for the story selected pieces from Thom Browne, CMMN SWDN, and Sies Marjan.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
silk organza CMMN SWDN
pink blazer Sies Marjan
purple coat Sies Marjan
pants Thom Browne
pink blazer, rainbow trousers: Sies Marjan
silk organza CMMN SWDN
pink blazer Sies Marjan
pink blazer, rainbow trousers: Sies Marjan
Photographer: Karl Darcy – www.karldarcy.com
Stylist: Brandon Fogel
Model: Cloutio B
Comments
love this shoo.
Loading…
Comments
0 comments