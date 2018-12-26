Pin 0 Shares

Actor Robert Pattinson poses in looks from Dior Homme‘s Spring Summer 2019 Collection for New Horizons story lensed by fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh at 2b management for Dior Magazine. In charge of styling was Ryan Hasting, with beauty from hair stylist Frida Aradottir, and makeup artist Tom Pecheux.

See more of the story captured on the roof of the Paris department store Le Bon Marche below:





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.