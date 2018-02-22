MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dan Hyman by Arron Dunworth
Fashion photographer Arron Dunworth captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring British model Dan Hyman represented by Nevs Models. In charge of styling was Kiera Liberati, who for the session selected pieces from Issey Miyake, Y3, Nike, Soulland, 66 North, and Les Girls Les Boys.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Beauty is work of hair stylist Regina Meessen, and makeup artist Abbie May. Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Dan Hyman at Nevs Models
Hair Stylist: Regina Meessen
Makeup Artist: Abbie May
Stylist: Kiera Liberati
Photographer: Arron Dunworth – www.arrondunworth.com
