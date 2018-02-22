Up and comer Leonard Mushiete teams up with Marjan Jonkman and Nina Marker for Versace Jeans‘ Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Lea Colombo. Styling is work of Jacob K, with makeup from beauty artist Neil Young, and hair styling by Louis Ghewy. Casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro.

