D’Angelo Rodriguez Stars in New Dreams by Que Duong

Fashion photographer Que Duong captured New Dreams story featuring the handsome D’Angelo Rodriguez represented by Next Models. In charge of styling was Christiaan Choy, with set design from Chardae Adams, and grooming by beauty artist Jonet Williamson.
A nostalgic coming of age photo series, centered around innocent and imaginative moments during one’s youth – be it in grandma’s living room or a tiny suburban bedroom. “New Dreams” is a narrative about aspiring to heights far beyond one’s limits.
Photographer, Creative Director: Que Duong – www.queduong.com
Stylist: Christiaan Choy
Set Stylist: Chardae Adams
Grooming: Jonet Williamson
Model: D’Angelo Rodriguez at Next Models