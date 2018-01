Models Daniele Bonazzi at Artroom and Jessica Fuhrmann at Option team up with fashion photographer Tugberk Acar at Fabrika.Photography for Pretty girls make graves story coming from the pages of L’Officiel Hommes Turkey’s Winter 2018 edition. In charge of styling was Pinar Akar, with beauty from hair stylist Yıldırım Bozoyuk and makeup artist Sam Araji (both beauty artist are represented by Art+ist).