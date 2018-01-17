Roberto Bolle is the Face of Tod’s Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Ballet dancer and model Roberto Bolle stars in Tod’s Spring Summer 2018 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson. For the campaign Roberto was joined by Kendall Jenner.

“The dazzling light of a day on the beach. Laid-back elegance. Kendall Jenner’s natural smile, while she plays with Roberto Bolle. The visuals for the Tod’s Spring Summer 2018 campaign are infused with the secrets of the Italian Lifestyle. The Italian way of life has its own inimitable, unique charm, which is loved all over the world. Together, a true ambassador of Italy renowned around the world and an artist with her own global following who loves Italy, live all things beautiful and Italian. Smiling, as they spend a relaxing day in the sunshine, Kendall and Roberto experience the Italian way of life and the world of Tod’s with its quality and impeccable taste.“

