MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Danil Uspenskiy by Joey Leo

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring fresh faced Danil Uspenskiy lensed by Joey Leo

Danil Uspenskiy
Sweater – Zara
Underwear – AussieBum

The handsome Danil Uspenskiy at D Models Athens poses for Cinnamon story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Joey Leo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Chrisanthos Smirneos, and makeup artist Efi Ramone.

In charge of styling was Markos Andriotis, assisted by Tessie.K and Virginia Zaf, who for the session selected pieces from Zara, AussieBum, Only, Topman, Burton, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, H&M, Personal Collection, Peace & Chaos, Mister.P, Paul Smith, Orslow, Asos, Yiorgos Eleftheriades, Officine Generale, Concept Store, REV’IT, and Benetton.

Discover more of the story below:


Danil Uspenskiy

Blazer – Zara
Tee – Only
Shorts – Topman
Socks – Burton

Danil Uspenskiy

Sweater & Sleeves – Vintage
Sweater – Ralph Lauren
Underwear – Calvin Klein

Danil Uspenskiy

Shirt – H&M

Danil Uspenskiy

Shirt – Personal Collection
Top as Skirt – Peace & Chaos

Danil Uspenskiy

Sweater – Zara
Underwear – AussieBum

Danil Uspenskiy

Shirt – Personal Collection
Top as Skirt – Peace & Chaos

Danil Uspenskiy

Blazer – Mister.P
Sweater – Paul Smith
Pants – Orslow

Danil Uspenskiy

Boiler Suit – ASOS
Beanie – Paul Smith
Gloves – Vintage

Danil Uspenskiy

Danil Uspenskiy

Blazer – Zara
Tee – Only
Shorts – Topman
Socks – Burton

Danil Uspenskiy

Boiler Suit – ASOS
Beanie – Paul Smith
Gloves – Vintage

Danil Uspenskiy

Sweater – Zara
Underwear – AussieBum

Danil Uspenskiy

Shirt – Vintage
Pants – Yiorgos Eleftheriades

Danil Uspenskiy

Sweater – Officine Generale
Pants – H&M
Shirt – Concept Store

Danil Uspenskiy

Shirt – Vintage
Pants – Yiorgos Eleftheriades

Danil Uspenskiy

Boiler Suit – ASOS
Beanie – Paul Smith
Gloves – Vintage

Danil Uspenskiy

Blazer – Zara
Tee – Only
Shorts – Topman
Socks – Burton

Danil Uspenskiy

Shirt – Vintage
Biker Pants – REV’IT

Danil Uspenskiy

Blazer – Mister.P
Sweater – Paul Smith
Pants – Orslow

Danil Uspenskiy

Boiler Suit – ASOS
Beanie – Paul Smith
Gloves – Vintage

Danil Uspenskiy

Danil Uspenskiy

Shirt – H&M

Danil Uspenskiy

Sweater – Personal Collection
Socks – Burton

Danil Uspenskiy

Shirt – Vintage
Pants – Yiorgos Eleftheriades

Danil Uspenskiy

Sweater – Personal Collection
Pants – Yiorgos Eleftheriades

Danil Uspenskiy

Shirt – Personal Collection
Top as Skirt – Peace & Chaos

Danil Uspenskiy

Sweater – Personal Collection
Sweater – Benetton

Danil Uspenskiy

Sweater – Personal Collection
Pants – Yiorgos Eleftheriades

Danil Uspenskiy

Sweater – Personal Collection
Socks – Burton

Danil Uspenskiy

Shirt – Vintage
Biker Pants – REV’IT

Danil Uspenskiy

Blazer – Mister.P
Sweater – Paul Smith
Pants – Orslow

Danil Uspenskiy

Sweater – Zara
Underwear – AussieBum

Photographer, Art Director: Joey Leo – @_joeyleo_
Stylist: Markos Andriotis – @markos_andriotis
Makeup Artist: Efi Ramone
Hair Stylist: Chrisanthos Smirneos
Model: Danil Uspenskiy at D Models Athens
Styling Assistants: Tessie.K, Virginia Zaf

