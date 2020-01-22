MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Danil Uspenskiy by Joey Leo

The handsome Danil Uspenskiy at D Models Athens poses for Cinnamon story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Joey Leo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Chrisanthos Smirneos, and makeup artist Efi Ramone.

In charge of styling was Markos Andriotis, assisted by Tessie.K and Virginia Zaf, who for the session selected pieces from Zara, AussieBum, Only, Topman, Burton, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, H&M, Personal Collection, Peace & Chaos, Mister.P, Paul Smith, Orslow, Asos, Yiorgos Eleftheriades, Officine Generale, Concept Store, REV’IT, and Benetton.

Discover more of the story below:





Blazer – Zara

Tee – Only

Shorts – Topman

Socks – Burton

Sweater & Sleeves – Vintage

Sweater – Ralph Lauren

Underwear – Calvin Klein

Shirt – H&M

Shirt – Personal Collection

Top as Skirt – Peace & Chaos

Sweater – Zara

Underwear – AussieBum

Shirt – Personal Collection

Top as Skirt – Peace & Chaos

Blazer – Mister.P

Sweater – Paul Smith

Pants – Orslow

Boiler Suit – ASOS

Beanie – Paul Smith

Gloves – Vintage

Blazer – Zara

Tee – Only

Shorts – Topman

Socks – Burton

Boiler Suit – ASOS

Beanie – Paul Smith

Gloves – Vintage

Sweater – Zara

Underwear – AussieBum

Shirt – Vintage

Pants – Yiorgos Eleftheriades

Sweater – Officine Generale

Pants – H&M

Shirt – Concept Store

Shirt – Vintage

Pants – Yiorgos Eleftheriades

Boiler Suit – ASOS

Beanie – Paul Smith

Gloves – Vintage

Blazer – Zara

Tee – Only

Shorts – Topman

Socks – Burton

Shirt – Vintage

Biker Pants – REV’IT

Blazer – Mister.P

Sweater – Paul Smith

Pants – Orslow

Boiler Suit – ASOS

Beanie – Paul Smith

Gloves – Vintage

Shirt – H&M

Sweater – Personal Collection

Socks – Burton

Shirt – Vintage

Pants – Yiorgos Eleftheriades

Sweater – Personal Collection

Pants – Yiorgos Eleftheriades

Shirt – Personal Collection

Top as Skirt – Peace & Chaos

Sweater – Personal Collection

Sweater – Benetton

Sweater – Personal Collection

Pants – Yiorgos Eleftheriades

Sweater – Personal Collection

Socks – Burton

Shirt – Vintage

Biker Pants – REV’IT

Blazer – Mister.P

Sweater – Paul Smith

Pants – Orslow

Sweater – Zara

Underwear – AussieBum

Photographer, Art Director: Joey Leo – @_joeyleo_

Stylist: Markos Andriotis – @markos_andriotis

Makeup Artist: Efi Ramone

Hair Stylist: Chrisanthos Smirneos

Model: Danil Uspenskiy at D Models Athens

Styling Assistants: Tessie.K, Virginia Zaf