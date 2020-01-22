Bodhi Heeck & Noah Bunink Model Viktor & Rolf Fall Winter 2020.21 Looks

Fashion photographer Casper Kofi captured Viktor & Rolf‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 Mister Mister collection lookbook featuring models Bodhi Heeck and Noah Bunink. In charge of styling was Jos van Heel, with beauty from Eva Copper.

“With Mister Mister, Viktor&Rolf introduce a new creative expression to their brand universe. Conveying the designer’s complementary bond, Viktor&Rolf Mister Mister is an extension of fashion artists’ Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren’s personal style – an intimate reflection, understated yet cleverly detailed with a myriad of textured patchworks and prints.

The collection embraces the modern dandy as a form of self-expression. Through a mingling of impeccable tailoring with casual wear, Viktor&Rolf Mister Mister crafts a playful take on formal wear. Homage is paid to an underlying sense of humour and irony through quirky conversational prints inspired by dandy narratives. Various top hats, either blown up or in micro patterns, executed in jacquards and trompe-l’oeil techniques, create a visual background that inspire dialogue amongst themselves.“

Courtesy of ©Viktor&Rolf / Karla Otto Paris