MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Darkest Hour by Flama

Photographer Flama and stylist Carlos Dominguez team up for our latest exclusive story

Flama

The handsome Eliseu Casas at Blow Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Darkest Hour captured by fashion photographer Flama. In charge of styling was Carlos Dominguez, assisted by Terfa El Rifaie. Beauty is work of makeup artist David Bravos.

For the story Eliseu is wearing selected pieces from Balenciaga, Chanel, Carhartt, Pull&Bear, Rocatarpeya, Brain&Beast, Tommy, Mango, YSL, Clarissa Larrazabal, Rayban, and Nike x Stussy.

Flama
Coat Mango
Flama
Jacket Balenciaga / Kerchief Chanel / Bermudas Carhartt / Boots Pull&Bear
Flama
Coat Mango
Flama
Suit YSL / Bodysuit Clarissa Larrazabal / Sunglasses Rayban
Eliseu Casas
Top Rocatarpeya
Eliseu Casas
Dress Brain&Beast / Boots Tommy
Eliseu Casas
Skirt Brain&Beast / Shoes Nike x Stussy
Eliseu Casas
Jacket Balenciaga / Kerchief Chanel / Bermudas Carhartt

Eliseu Casas

Eliseu Casas
Top Rocatarpeya

Photographer: Flama – @flama.ph
Stylist: Carlos Dominguez
Styling Assistant: Terfa El Rifaie
Makeup Artist: David Bravos
Model: Eliseu Casas at Blow Models

