MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Darkest Hour by Flama

The handsome Eliseu Casas at Blow Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Darkest Hour captured by fashion photographer Flama. In charge of styling was Carlos Dominguez, assisted by Terfa El Rifaie. Beauty is work of makeup artist David Bravos.

For the story Eliseu is wearing selected pieces from Balenciaga, Chanel, Carhartt, Pull&Bear, Rocatarpeya, Brain&Beast, Tommy, Mango, YSL, Clarissa Larrazabal, Rayban, and Nike x Stussy.

Photographer: Flama – @flama.ph

Stylist: Carlos Dominguez

Styling Assistant: Terfa El Rifaie

Makeup Artist: David Bravos

Model: Eliseu Casas at Blow Models