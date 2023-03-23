Massimo Dutti Limited Edition Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented the Spring Summer 2023 Limited Edition Collection with a campaign captured by fashion photographer Ezra Petronio. In charge of styling was Emmanuelle Alt, with hair by Damien Boissinot, makeup by Christelle Cocquet. The Creative Direction was the work of Ezra Petronio and Lana Petrusevych, with casting by Piergiorgio del Moro, set design by Giovanna Martial and production by Mamma Team. The stars of the campaign are models Leon Dame, Yoesry Detre and Viktor Krohn. Fpr the Spring Summer 2023 Limited Edition Collection, Massimo Dutti explores both memories and the senses infused with the values of the brand.

