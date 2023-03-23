DOLCE & GABBANA Spring Summer 2023 Re-Edition Collection

Luxury house DOLCE & GABBANA unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Re-Edition Collection with a campaign captured by photographer Raffaele Cerulo, and video director Giacomo Triglia. Stars of the campaign are Alejandro Albaladejo Diaz, Guylian Masson, Lassina Karamoko, Robi Varul, Rubens, Shin Dongyeon, Sol Goss, and Yeray Allgayer. In charge of styling was Simone Rutigliano, with beauty from hair stylist Simone Prusso, and makeup artist Jury Schiavi. The collection reimagines the brand’s outfits from the 1990s and 2000s in a contemporary way, and transports Dolce & Gabbana‘s DNA into the future.