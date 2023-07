The handsome Diego Alvarez at Uno Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured by fashion photographer Ferran Casanova. In charge of styling was Cristian Betancurt.

For the session Diego is wearing a coat from Hugo Boss.

Photographer: Ferran Casanova – @ferran_casanova

Stylist: Cristian Betancurt

Model: Diego Alvarez at Uno Models