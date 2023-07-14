BTS J-Hope is the Face of Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON unveiled its Fall Winter 2023 campaign starring BTS member and the House Ambassador J-Hope. The campaign was inspired by the pivotal experiences that mark the path from childhood to adulthood, and it highlights the brand’s superb craftsmanship and multi-faceted technical motifs, with a focus on awakened curiosity and the shared human experiences that bind communities together. It captures the perpetual search for connectivity through technology. The Fall Winter 2023.24 collection is an exploration of the digital age, and it interprets the impact of hyper-connectivity through a hybrid elegance, between fantasy and avant-garde.