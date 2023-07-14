The Ultimate Guide to Men’s Swim Shorts: Styles, Trends, and Tips

When it comes to enjoying the sun and the water, a great pair of swim shorts is an essential piece of clothing for men. Not only do they provide comfort and functionality, but they also allow you to express your personal style.

With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect pair. That’s why we’ve put together the ultimate guide to men’s swim shorts, covering everything from styles and trends to tips on how to choose the right pair for you.

Classic Shorts: Timeless Style

Classic swim shorts are a staple in men’s swimwear, and you’ll certainly find a good selection of designer men’s swim briefs and shorts to choose from. They feature a simple, straight-cut design that hits just above the knee. It’s a timeless, versatile style that suits a variety of body types. Classic shorts are often available in solid colours or subtle patterns, making them easy to pair with any swim top or shirt.

Bold and Bright: Vibrant Patterns and Colours

For those who like to make a statement, bold and bright swim shorts are the way to go. These eye-catching designs feature vibrant colours, playful patterns, and eye-catching prints. From geometric shapes to tropical florals, the options are endless. Don’t be afraid to show off your personality with these attention-grabbing swim shorts.

Tailored and Sophisticated: The Chino Style

If you want to go for a more refined and polished look, chino-style swim shorts are ideal for you. Inspired by classic chino pants, these shorts offer a tailored fit and a sleek silhouette. Made from quick-drying and lightweight materials, they effortlessly transition from the beach to a beachside bar. Pair them with a white linen shirt for an elegant summer outfit.

Retro Revival: Vintage-Inspired Swim Shorts

Everything old is new again, and the same goes for swim shorts. Retro-inspired designs are making a comeback, bringing a touch of nostalgia to your beach look. Think high-waisted cuts, bold colour blocking, and retro logos. These vintage-inspired swim shorts add a cool and unique vibe to your swimwear collection.

Performance-Driven: Swim Shorts for Active Men

If you are an active swimmer or enjoy water sports, performance-driven swim shorts are essential. These shorts are made from high-performance materials that offer excellent stretch, quick-drying properties, and UV protection. Look for features like mesh lining, zippered pockets, and adjustable waistbands for a secure and comfortable fit.

Length Matters: Short, Mid-Length, or Long?

When it comes to swim shorts, the length is an essential factor to consider. Shorter shorts, often referred to as ‘boardshorts’, sit above the knee, offering a versatile, balanced style. On the other hand, longer swim shorts that reach below the knee provide more coverage and a relaxed, laid-back aesthetic.

Tips for Choosing the Right Pair

Some further tips to help you choose the right pair of swim shorts are:

• Consider your body type: Different styles suit different body types, so experiment with different cuts and lengths to find what flatters your physique.

• Fabric and comfort: Opt for swim shorts made from quick-drying and lightweight materials like polyester or nylon. Look for a comfortable, breathable mesh lining and adjustable waistbands for a customized fit.

• Quality and durability: Invest in well-made swim shorts that can withstand the wear and tear of frequent use. Check the construction and stitching for signs of quality craftsmanship.

Whether you prefer classic styles, bold patterns, retro vibes or tailored sophistication, there’s a swim short out there that will suit your style and flatter your body type.

Images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Zach Hartman by Pat Supsiri – See the full story here