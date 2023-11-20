in Editorial, Exclusive, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Stefano Guerrini

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Do Not Disturb by Nicola Surbera

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Keltan lensed by Nicola Surbera and styled by Stefano Guerrini

Nicola Surbera

The handsome Keltan at Independent Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Do Not Disturb lensed by fashion photographer Nicola Surbera. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini. Styling assistance by Lorenzo Ulivi.

For the session Keltan is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Versace, Neil Barrett, Bikkembergs, Antonio Marras, Tommy Hilfiger Collection, and Antinoo.

Nicola Surbera
Underwear, Shorts Antonio Marras
Nicola Surbera
Sweater Tommy Hilfiger Collection
Nicola Surbera
Cardigan Tommy Hilfiger Collection, Underwear Bikkembergs

Keltan, a Paris-born international fashion model, filmmaker, photographer, and entrepreneur, embodies a multifaceted and dynamic approach to life. Originating from the fashion capital of the world, Keltan’s journey began in in the domain of professional swimming, where he competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics Trials for the United States.

However, Keltan’s path took a transformative turn as he evolved into a creative force, channeling his passion into filmmaking, fitness, modeling, and globetrotting. This transition reflects a dedication to a diverse range of interests. He is driven by a desire to connect with like-minded individuals inspired to make a positive impact on the world.

Nicola Surbera

Nicola Surbera
Underwear Antinoo
Keltan
Total Look Antonio Marras
Keltan
Underwear, Shorts Antonio Marras
Keltan
Total Look Neil Barrett
Keltan
Total Look Versace
Keltan
Total Look Bikkembergs, Shoes Versace
Keltan
Total Look Neil Barrett

Photographer: Nicola Surbera – @elsurbett
Stylist: Stefano Guerrini – @stefano_guerrini
Stylist Assistant: Lorenzo Ulivi – @lorenzo.in.the.shell
Model: Keltan at Independent Model Management – @keltanlawler, @independent_mgmt
Location Vmaison Boutique Hotel – @vmaison_hotel

