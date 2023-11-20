MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Do Not Disturb by Nicola Surbera

The handsome Keltan at Independent Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Do Not Disturb lensed by fashion photographer Nicola Surbera. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini. Styling assistance by Lorenzo Ulivi.

For the session Keltan is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Versace, Neil Barrett, Bikkembergs, Antonio Marras, Tommy Hilfiger Collection, and Antinoo.

Keltan, a Paris-born international fashion model, filmmaker, photographer, and entrepreneur, embodies a multifaceted and dynamic approach to life. Originating from the fashion capital of the world, Keltan’s journey began in in the domain of professional swimming, where he competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics Trials for the United States.

However, Keltan’s path took a transformative turn as he evolved into a creative force, channeling his passion into filmmaking, fitness, modeling, and globetrotting. This transition reflects a dedication to a diverse range of interests. He is driven by a desire to connect with like-minded individuals inspired to make a positive impact on the world.

Photographer: Nicola Surbera

Stylist: Stefano Guerrini

Stylist Assistant: Lorenzo Ulivi

Model: Keltan at Independent Model Management

Location Vmaison Boutique Hotel