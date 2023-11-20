Oli Lacey is the Face of Dunhill Holiday 2023 Collection

British luxury menswear house Dunhill has launched its Holiday 2023 campaign centered around the ritual of getting ready for a memorable evening out. The campaign captures those moments of sartorial contemplation and anticipation that precede a party, featuring a protagonist preparing for various end-of-year events with a wardrobe of refined eveningwear and luxurious accessories. Top model Oli Lacey is the face of the campaign lensed by fashion photographer Thurstan Redding. In charge of styling was Stuart Williamson, with beauty from hair stylist Stefano Mazzoleni.

The highlight of dunhill’s festive attire is an elegantly curated selection of formalwear. The collection includes a wool barathea evening jacket, tailored in the House’s Society silhouette, paired with matching trousers and an intricately pleated evening shirt, allowing one to celebrate in utmost style. The look is completed with the black Kensington Derby shoes, crafted in Italy from premium French calf leather, and precision-engineered cufflinks that add a touch of elegance and serve as excellent conversation starters.

dunhill’s attention to detail, commitment to excellence, functionality, and personalized approach are evident in its festive gifting offerings. The House suggests bringing purposeful gifts to every occasion, featuring expertly crafted leather goods from the 1893 Harness collection, belts, scarves, tie bars, and the iconic dunhill lighters. Each item is imbued with the timeless sophistication that the House is known for, making them perfect tokens of appreciation and celebration during the festive season.