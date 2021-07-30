Dakota Lindvall by Raul Romo for MMSCENE Magazine

Fashion photographer Raul Romo captured The Boy Next Door story featuring the handsome Dakota Lindvall at IMG Models for the Summer 2021 edition of MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of styling and art direction was Saulú Santana. Beauty is work of makeup artist Morgan Marinoff.

READ NEW MMSCENE MAGAZINE in PRINT and DIGITAL

For the session Dakota is wearing selected pieces from Salvatore Ferragamo, Iceberg, Dsquared2, Kenzo, Victor Li, Moncler JW Anderson, and Saint Laurent, to name a few.

Read MMSCENE Exclusive interview with Dakota here.

Keep up with DAKOTA on Instagram – @dakotalindvall

Photographer RAUL ROMO – @raulromo

Creative Director and Fashion Stylist SAULÚ SANTANA – @itzsaulu

Hair and Grooming MORGAN MARINOFF – @morganmarinoffmua

Model: DAKOTA LINDVALL at IMG Models – @imgmodels

Read new MMSCENE Magazine in PRINT and DIGITAL.