in Editorial, Exclusive, IMG Models, MMSCENE Magazine

Dakota Lindvall by Raul Romo for MMSCENE Magazine

Discover MMSCENE Magazine’s exclusive editorial with the rising star on the modeling scene Dakota Lindvall

Fashion photographer Raul Romo captured The Boy Next Door story featuring the handsome Dakota Lindvall at IMG Models for the Summer 2021 edition of MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of styling and art direction was Saulú Santana. Beauty is work of makeup artist Morgan Marinoff.

READ NEW MMSCENE MAGAZINE in PRINT and DIGITAL

For the session Dakota is wearing selected pieces from Salvatore Ferragamo, Iceberg, Dsquared2, Kenzo, Victor Li, Moncler JW Anderson, and Saint Laurent, to name a few.

Read MMSCENE Exclusive interview with Dakota here.

Keep up with DAKOTA on Instagram – @dakotalindvall

Photographer RAUL ROMO – @raulromo
Creative Director and Fashion Stylist SAULÚ SANTANA – @itzsaulu
Hair and Grooming MORGAN MARINOFF – @morganmarinoffmua
Model: DAKOTA LINDVALL at IMG Models – @imgmodels

Read new MMSCENE Magazine in PRINT and DIGITAL.

EditorialMMSCENE MAGAZINE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Arianna Angelini

Double Trouble by Arianna Angelini for MMSCENE Magazine

Giambattista Valli Menswear Fall 2021 Couture