Duality by Danilo Pavlovic & Katarina Djoric for MMSCENE Magazine

Fashion photographer Danilo Pavlovic captured Duality story for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2021 edition featuring models Dusan Latinski and Pedja Zdravkovic at FashionGlamRnR Model Management. In charge of styling was fashion editor Katarina Djoric, who for the session selected looks from BOSS.

Special thanks to Nemanja Zimonjic and Zoran Spasojevic. Discover more of the story lensed at Avala House below:

Photographer DANILO PAVLOVIC – @danilo.pavlovic

Fashion Director KATARINA DJORIC – @katarina.djoric

Models DUSAN LATINSKI and PEDJA ZDRAVKOVIC at FashionGlamRnR

All clothes BOSS (Movem Fashion)

Location AVALA HOUSE

Special Thanks to NEMANJA ZIMONJIC and ZORAN SPASOJEVIC

