in Editorial, Exclusive, Hugo Boss, Katarina Djoric, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Duality by Danilo Pavlovic & Katarina Djoric for MMSCENE Magazine

Models Dusan Latinski and Pedja Zdravkovic team up for the Summer 2021 edition of MMSCENE Magazine

Danilo Pavlovic

Fashion photographer Danilo Pavlovic captured Duality story for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2021 edition featuring models Dusan Latinski and Pedja Zdravkovic at FashionGlamRnR Model Management. In charge of styling was fashion editor Katarina Djoric, who for the session selected looks from BOSS.

READ NEW MMSCENE MAGAZINE in PRINT and DIGITAL

Special thanks to Nemanja Zimonjic and Zoran Spasojevic. Discover more of the story lensed at Avala House below:

Danilo Pavlovic

Danilo Pavlovic

Danilo Pavlovic

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

Photographer DANILO PAVLOVIC – @danilo.pavlovic
Fashion Director KATARINA DJORIC – @katarina.djoric
Models DUSAN LATINSKI and PEDJA ZDRAVKOVIC at FashionGlamRnR
All clothes BOSS (Movem Fashion)
Location AVALA HOUSE
Special Thanks to NEMANJA ZIMONJIC and ZORAN SPASOJEVIC

MMSCENE Magazine

Read new MMSCENE Magazine in PRINT and DIGITAL.

EditorialexclusivemagazinesMMSCENE MAGAZINE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top 5 Most Popular Models Of Men's Suits For A Wedding

Top 5 Most Popular Models Of Men’s Suits For A Wedding

MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With KA WA KEY