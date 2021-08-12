Top 5 Most Popular Models Of Men’s Suits For A Wedding

Weddings are an event everybody attends at some point in their lives. Whether you’re the groom or the best man, it’s best to make sure that you look stylish and confident on this most important day. Before we get into the most popular models of men’s suits for a wedding, let’s talk about what you should look for in a suit first.

What to look for

Fit

Just like with wedding dresses from Justin Alexander, fit should always be the first thing on your mind when looking for a new suit. You can have the most comfortable material, the most gorgeous color, but if the suit doesn’t fit you, it will be all for naught. Vital aesthetic parts should be the shoulders, waist, and hips. If you’re looking at suit jackets that have a tail, make sure to pick one that properly covers your pelvis and posterior.

Material

Material is important for both comfort and aesthetic reasons. If you’re looking for warmth and comfort, wool Is a great option. For summer weddings, the cool linen will serve you well. Its lightness, luxurious sheen, and breathability make it amazing for hot weddings. If you want something that’s in between the two, cotton is a great option. It combines the warmth of cotton with the lightness of linen.

For those with some cash to spare, you can try velvet or silk to really steal the show. Velvet is shimmery, soft, and elegant. This elegance also brings the same warmth as wool does. Alternatively, Silk is essentially an upgrade to cotton, providing the same qualities but even better.

Color

Color is the last thing you have to consider, but it’s still important. For traditional weddings, you can get away with the typical white or black suit. However, if you’re looking to make a statement, picking your own color can make you stand out in the sea of black and white suits. Alternatively, for themed weddings, picking a color that fits the theme can help you compliment the party.

5 Popular Suit Models

Classic Tuxedo

Tuxedos are the classic and suave option for a wedding. With the stylish lapels, silky black coat, and fancy bowtie, it’s a dapper option for best men and grooms alike. There are several avenues to find a classic tuxedo online, so just make sure you get one that fits you perfectly.

Slim Fit Suit

For those looking for a sleek & modern look, slim fit is the best way to go. Versatile and tailored, this simple yet stylish attire is the best suit for formal weddings. Narrow at the chest and waist, yet not so much that it restricts breathing, the slim fit suit helps “trim the fat” from wearing clothes. There is little in the way of wrinkles when wearing a slim-fit suit. It will accentuate your physique in the most flattering way possible. Few suits beat the slim fit in sophistication. Remember, slim-fit suits might need a bit of dieting beforehand, so keep those carbs in check.

Havana Suit

For those visiting a wedding in warmer climates, Havana Suits are the best choice. These luxurious linen suits give the wearer lots of room to breathe. It maximizes comfort at no cost to your aesthetics. Linen may seem like something suited to casual affairs, most linen suits utilize subtle patterns and warm colors to make it fit in any formal gathering.

Havana suits can be found wherever tropical weddings are a common event.

Tailcoat Suit

For those who want a better flow to their appearance, tailcoat suits are a unique option. It is traditionally similar to the classic tuxedo, with the exception of one thing. From behind, there is a longer “tail” that extends past the thighs, which gives you a vintage 19th century aesthetic. Tailcoats are perfect for white-tie events where formality is expected. In terms of dapper, gentlemanly energy, nothing beats tailcoats and tuxedos.

Double-Breasted Suit

Double-breasted suits are the ultimate fashion-forward statement. While previously only seen in white tie affairs, some progressive fashion folk have made the double-breast a trend in more casual events. The two-button pairs help give the wearer a refined and dignified aura. A simple suit can say a lot without being too flashy. Nothing else is quite as sophisticated as a Double-Breasted Suit.

Conclusion

Whatever suit you decide to go for, just remember the 3 important traits of a great suit: Fit, Material & Color. If your suit can satisfy all 3 of these needs, then you’re ready to be the man of the hour.

Or at the very least, be the best man to the man of the hour.

