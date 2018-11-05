MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Robert Mitchell by Liselotte Fleur

Robert Mitchell

The handsome Robert Mitchell at Touche Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Liselotte Fleur. Styling is work of Christina Isadora Sofia, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Wout Philippo.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Robert is wearing selected pieces from Drykorn, Uniqlo, We Blue Ridge, Filling Pieces, Drole De Monsieur, Dr.Martens, Delikatessen, Won Hundred, Avenue Tropicale, and River Island. Discover more of the story below:


Robert Mitchell

Polar Neck Top & Patched Long Coat: DRÔLE DE MONSIEUR

Robert Mitchell

Total Look: DRYKORN
Boots: DR.MARTENS

Robert Mitchell

Long Raincoat: DRÔLE DE MONSIEUR
Jacket Raw, Red Shirts & Brown Pants: DELIKATESSEN
Shoes: WON HUNDRED

Robert Mitchell

Knitted Sweater: DRYKORN

Robert Mitchell

Long Outerwear Parka: WELTER SHELTER
Black Turtleneck: AVENUE TROPICALE

Robert Mitchell

Wool Coat: WON HUNDRED
Shirt: RIVER ISLAND

Robert Mitchell

Long Raincoat: DRÔLE DE MONSIEUR
Jacket Raw, Red Shirts & Brown Pants: DELIKATESSEN
Shoes: WON HUNDRED

Robert Mitchell

Long Outerwear Parka: WELTER SHELTER
Black Turtleneck: AVENUE TROPICALE

Robert Mitchell

Double Breasted Coat: DRYKORN
Long Sleeve: UNIQLO
Striped Trousers: WE BLUE RIDGE
High Field Boot: FILLING PIECES

Photographer: Liselotte Fleur – liselottefleur.com
Stylist: Christina Isadora Sofia – isadorasofia.com
Hair & Makeup Artist: Wout Philippo
Model: Robert Mitchell at Touche Models

