MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Robert Mitchell by Liselotte Fleur
The handsome Robert Mitchell at Touche Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Liselotte Fleur. Styling is work of Christina Isadora Sofia, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Wout Philippo.
For the session Robert is wearing selected pieces from Drykorn, Uniqlo, We Blue Ridge, Filling Pieces, Drole De Monsieur, Dr.Martens, Delikatessen, Won Hundred, Avenue Tropicale, and River Island. Discover more of the story below:
Polar Neck Top & Patched Long Coat: DRÔLE DE MONSIEUR
Total Look: DRYKORN
Boots: DR.MARTENS
Knitted Sweater: DRYKORN
Wool Coat: WON HUNDRED
Shirt: RIVER ISLAND
Long Raincoat: DRÔLE DE MONSIEUR
Jacket Raw, Red Shirts & Brown Pants: DELIKATESSEN
Shoes: WON HUNDRED
Long Outerwear Parka: WELTER SHELTER
Black Turtleneck: AVENUE TROPICALE
Double Breasted Coat: DRYKORN
Long Sleeve: UNIQLO
Striped Trousers: WE BLUE RIDGE
High Field Boot: FILLING PIECES
Photographer: Liselotte Fleur – liselottefleur.com
Stylist: Christina Isadora Sofia – isadorasofia.com
Hair & Makeup Artist: Wout Philippo
Model: Robert Mitchell at Touche Models
