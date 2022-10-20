MMSCENE PORTRAITS: History Never Left by Elys Berroteran

The handsome Edward Bayer stars in History Never Left story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Elys Berroteran. In charge of styling was Victor Lopez, with hair styling from beauty artist Kabira Dame.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session, Edward (Homme MGMT, Crawford Models) is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Burberry, Balmain, Marine Serre, Celine, Max ‘N Chester, Marni, Coach, and Bottega Veneta.
Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm
Stylist Victor Lopez – @styledbyvictorlopez
Hair Stylist Kabira Dame – @kabiradame
Model Edward Bayer at Homme MGMT, Crawford Models