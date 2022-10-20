MMSCENE PORTRAITS: History Never Left by Elys Berroteran

The handsome Edward Bayer stars in History Never Left story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Elys Berroteran. In charge of styling was Victor Lopez, with hair styling from beauty artist Kabira Dame.

For the session, Edward (Homme MGMT, Crawford Models) is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Burberry, Balmain, Marine Serre, Celine, Max ‘N Chester, Marni, Coach, and Bottega Veneta.

Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm

Stylist Victor Lopez – @styledbyvictorlopez

Hair Stylist Kabira Dame – @kabiradame

Model Edward Bayer at Homme MGMT, Crawford Models