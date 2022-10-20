in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: History Never Left by Elys Berroteran

Photographer Elys Berroteran and stylist Victor Lopez team up for our latest exclusive story

Elys Berroteran
Vest, Pants BURBERRY

The handsome Edward Bayer stars in History Never Left story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Elys Berroteran. In charge of styling was Victor Lopez, with hair styling from beauty artist Kabira Dame.

For the session, Edward (Homme MGMT, Crawford Models) is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Burberry, Balmain, Marine Serre, Celine, Max ‘N Chester, Marni, Coach, and Bottega Veneta.

Elys Berroteran
Vest BURBERRY
Elys Berroteran
Vest BURBERRY
Elys Berroteran
Jacket Vest COACH
Edward Bayer
Jacket Vest COACH

Elys Berroteran

Edward Bayer

Edward Bayer
Pants BURBERRY
Underwear BALMAIN
Edward Bayer
Jacket Vest COACH
Edward Bayer
Shirt MARNI
Edward Bayer
Shirt MARNI
Edward Bayer
Underwear BALMAIN
Edward Bayer
Jacket CELINE
Shirt MARNI
pants MAX´N CHESTER
Edward Bayer
Jacket CELINE
Shirt MARNI
pants MAX´N CHESTER

Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm
Stylist Victor Lopez – @styledbyvictorlopez
Hair Stylist Kabira Dame – @kabiradame
Model Edward Bayer at Homme MGMT, Crawford Models

