Pau Ramis is the Face of Dolce & Gabbana Casa Collection

Photographer Branislav Simoncik captured Dolce & Gabbana’s Casa campaign starring Pau Ramis

©DOLCE&GABBANA, Photography by Branislav Simoncik

Luxury house DOLCE & GABBANA presented its new CASA collection with a campaign featuring models Pau Ramis and Caroline Santos lensed by fashion photographer Branislav Simoncik. Beauty is work of makeup artist Roman Gasser. The collection of robes was inspired by the brand’s iconic themes and textiles, and it fuses tradition and contemporaneity. The pieces reflect the refined style of Dolce & Gabbana‘s history.

©DOLCE&GABBANA, Photography by Branislav Simoncik
©DOLCE&GABBANA, Photography by Branislav Simoncik
©DOLCE&GABBANA, Photography by Branislav Simoncik
©DOLCE&GABBANA, Photography by Branislav Simoncik
©DOLCE&GABBANA, Photography by Branislav Simoncik

