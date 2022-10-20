Pau Ramis is the Face of Dolce & Gabbana Casa Collection

Luxury house DOLCE & GABBANA presented its new CASA collection with a campaign featuring models Pau Ramis and Caroline Santos lensed by fashion photographer Branislav Simoncik. Beauty is work of makeup artist Roman Gasser. The collection of robes was inspired by the brand’s iconic themes and textiles, and it fuses tradition and contemporaneity. The pieces reflect the refined style of Dolce & Gabbana‘s history.