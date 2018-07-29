MMSCENE PORTRAITS EXCLUSIVE: Egor by Julia Orisha

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
22 Shares

Julia Orisha
MMSCENE Portraits Online exclusive starring the handsome Egor posing for a new session by  Saint Petersburg based photographer Julia Orisha. For the session Egor who is represented by Aurora Models in Saint Petersburg is styled by Sasha Yacht with pieces from local brands such as MATH, Vanya Borisovna and Lera Courage.

In charge of the hair and makeup was Tamara Yavorskaya. Scroll down for more of the session. 
Julia Orisha egor aurora models egor aurora models egor aurora models egor aurora models
Photography and Art Direction Julia Orisha @juliaorisha
Model Egor at AURORA Models
Fashion Stylist Sasha Yacht @whoisyacht_
Make-up and Hair stylist Tamara Yavorskaya

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link