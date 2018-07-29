MMSCENE PORTRAITS EXCLUSIVE: Egor by Julia Orisha

Pin 22 Shares



MMSCENE Portraits Online exclusive starring the handsome Egor posing for a new session by Saint Petersburg based photographer Julia Orisha. For the session Egor who is represented by Aurora Models in Saint Petersburg is styled by Sasha Yacht with pieces from local brands such as MATH, Vanya Borisovna and Lera Courage.

In charge of the hair and makeup was Tamara Yavorskaya. Scroll down for more of the session.



Photography and Art Direction Julia Orisha @juliaorisha

Model Egor at AURORA Models

Fashion Stylist Sasha Yacht @whoisyacht_

Make-up and Hair stylist Tamara Yavorskaya