Dylan Fender, Rafael Mieses & Kohei Takabatake Model Berluti FW18 Collection

Discover Berluti‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 Velvet Desert advertising campaign featuring models Dylan Fender, Rafael Mieses, and Kohei Takabatake captured by fashion photographer Stef Mitchell. In charge of styling was Sasha Kelly, with beauty from hair stylist Marcelo Melo, and makeup artist Thom Walker.

“Berluti’s Fall/Winter 2018 Pre-Collection by Haider Ackermann is an exercise in quietness and sartorial serenity: devoid of all distraction and visible ornament, clothes have a way of unveiling their artisanal know-how, clean architecture, hidden details and rich natural textures. Crisp outerwear, in particular, becomes the season’s key piece. An unstructured cashmere and wool coat in frosty shades of grey makes a statement when worn with a matching cashmere tailored jogger. A berry-colored calfskin suede jacket brings a flash of color to an otherwise understated black chunky jumper. An earthy wool gabardine coat breaks down its apparent simplicity with finishing touches including lambskin pipings, a calf leather under collar and buffalo horn buttons. And an aviator jacket – one of the most iconic styles in the Berluti wardrobe, this season available in tones of caramel and eclipse – is embellished with a shearling collar. Denim stays timeless, with an indigo classic fit, making only a concession to a calfskin belt. Pureness is also at the heart of the accessories, which include entirely seamless variations on the “Alessandro” shoe – a bootmaking feat – and a Venezia leather backpack stripped down to its essential lines and curves. Proof that within simplicity lies true luxury.“





