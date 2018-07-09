MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Eiji Fukui by Kyohei Ikegami

Eiji Fukui

The handsome Eiji Fukui at Donna Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Kyohei Ikegami. Hair styling and grooming is work of beauty artist Waka Onishi.

For the session stylist Shinnosuke Miyamoto selected pieces from Martine Rose, TTT MSW, Balenciaga, Y/Project, John Lawrence Sullivan, Alyx, Palm Angels, and Vaqver NYC. Discover more of the story below:


Eiji Fukui

Tops Pants, belt: Y/PROJECT
shoes: BALENCIAGA

Eiji Fukui

Top: ALYX
Pants: JOHN LAWRENCE SULLIVAN
shoes: Vintage

Eiji Fukui

Top,Pants: ALYX
shoes: Vintage

Eiji Fukui

Pants, shoes: Palm Angels
Accessories: VAQVER NYC

Eiji Fukui

Jacket, pants: MARTINE ROSE
shirt: TTT MSW
shoes: BALENCIAGA

Eiji Fukui

Top: ALYX
Pants: JOHN LAWRENCE SULLIVAN
shoes: Vintage

Eiji Fukui

Pants, shoes: Palm Angels
Accessories: VAQVER NYC

Eiji Fukui

Top,Pants: ALYX
shoes: Vintage

Eiji Fukui

Jacket, pants: MARTINE ROSE
shirt: TTT MSW
shoes: BALENCIAGA

Model: Eiji Fukui at Donna Models
Hair and Grooming: Waka Onishi – @waka_onishi
Stylist: Shinnosuke Miyamoto – @snosuke
Photographer Kyohei Ikegami – @ikegamikyohe

