MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Eiji Fukui by Kyohei Ikegami
The handsome Eiji Fukui at Donna Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Kyohei Ikegami. Hair styling and grooming is work of beauty artist Waka Onishi.
For the session stylist Shinnosuke Miyamoto selected pieces from Martine Rose, TTT MSW, Balenciaga, Y/Project, John Lawrence Sullivan, Alyx, Palm Angels, and Vaqver NYC. Discover more of the story below:
Tops Pants, belt: Y/PROJECT
shoes: BALENCIAGA
Top: ALYX
Pants: JOHN LAWRENCE SULLIVAN
shoes: Vintage
Top,Pants: ALYX
shoes: Vintage
Pants, shoes: Palm Angels
Accessories: VAQVER NYC
Jacket, pants: MARTINE ROSE
shirt: TTT MSW
shoes: BALENCIAGA
Model: Eiji Fukui at Donna Models
Hair and Grooming: Waka Onishi – @waka_onishi
Stylist: Shinnosuke Miyamoto – @snosuke
Photographer Kyohei Ikegami – @ikegamikyohe
