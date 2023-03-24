Arthur Gosse is the Face of Reserved Spring 2023 Collection

Fashion house RESERVED unveiled its Spring 2023 Collection with a campaign featuring supermodel Arthur Gosse lensed by photographer Mateusz Stankiewicz. In charge of styling was Karla Gruszecka, with production from Warsaw Creatives. Beauty is work of hair stylist Michał Bielecki, and makeup artist Wilson. Video direction by Bart Pogoda.
in Advertising Campaigns, Arthur Gosse, d'men at d'management Group, Donna, Mateusz Stankiewicz, Menswear, Nest Models, RESERVED Menswear, Select Models, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign, Supa Model Management, Videos, VNY Models