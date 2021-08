Supermodel and actor Andres Velencoso poses for the cover of Issue Magazine‘s Spring 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Alvaro Gracia. In charge of styling was Enol Blasco, who for the covers selected looks from Maison Margiela (image above), Louis Vuitton (image below), and Omega watch. Grooming is work of beauty artist Nicolas Berreteaga.

Photography © Alvaro Gracia for Issue Magazine, discover more at issue.cl