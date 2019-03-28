Through the Looking Glass: Emile Woon Poses for MMSCENE Magazine

Fashion photographer Sinem Yazici teams up with the handsome Emile Woon at One Management for Through the Looking Glass story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition. Styling is work of Damien Vaughan Shippee, with grooming from Ryutaro at Halley Resources.

For the session Emile is wearing selected pieces from Thom Browne, M.X Maxime Simoens, MSBHV, Simonnot Godard, Carlos Campos New York, Clergerie, Koio, Versace, Thom Browne X Stephen Jones Millinery, Belstaff, Saints Of Sins, Prabal Gurung, Missoni, Filling Pieces, Landlord, Homme Plisse Issey Miyake, and Geox.





Photographer Sinem Yazici – www.sinemyazici.com

Stylist Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com

Grooming Ryutaro at Halley Resources

Model Emile Woon at One Management