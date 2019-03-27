MODEL TALK: Interview With Elliott Reeder for MMSCENE



Model on the rise ELLIOTT REEDER catches up in Los Angeles with MMSCENE for an exclusive interview by Editor KATARINA DJORIC. Elliott talks about getting discovered, what he learned so far from the modelling industry and castings. Interview is published in MMSCENE Spring 2019 (issue 29) out now in PRINT & DIGITAL.

Reeder is represented by Supa Model Management in London, Soul Artist Management in New York and LA Models in Los Angeles. For our MODEL TALK section Elliott was photographed by our regular contributor KEVIN ROLDAN.

Scroll down for the full interview and unseen images from the shoot.

How were you discovered?

I was discovered from a picture I posted on holiday with my friends in Barcelona. My friend referred me to the Agency and they invited me in. I was 19 at the time. They took a few images and represented me from then until now.

Which cities do you spend the most time in?

I spend the majority of my time in London, but I’m going to start to spending more time in the states, New York and Los Angeles. I have spent time in Barcelona in the past and loved it. It’s one of favourite cities. I also work quite regularly in Germany.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

It’s not all about what you look like, you still need to have a good attitude and work ethic. Be polite on jobs etc. Especially if you want to keep working with them. It makes a huge difference. Secondly, always be prepared, you never know what’s round the corner so keep yourself shoot ready at all times. Look after your body and skin.

What was the most challenging part of working as a model you faced so far?

For starters i would say it’s the highs and lows. The lows do get you down, as the uncertainty of not working is difficult. Secondly the travelling, flights trains etc. The long journeys are always tough. A lot of alone time and can get boring I find. Hence the reason I get through a lot of Netflix !

Is there any advice you could give to young models going into castings?

Be polite and nice to the casting directors. Try and show as much personality as you can, whether that be when speaking or in your pictures. And try not to be nervous, every casting is a learning curve and a step closer to a job!

What’s your tip for pushing yourself in a workout?

Definitely imagining yourself on set or in a picture. Have that thought in your head and make that push you to work hard.

Having to stay in shape, what’s the ideal diet for you?

Everyone’s different, but for me personally I try to keep my daily calorie intake as low as possible as I put on weight quite easily. Try not to eat as many calorie dense foods like carbs etc as it’s harder to stay full. I try and fill up on salad and vegetables as they are low Calorie foods so I can have big portions and stay full. I also have a massive sweet tooth so I just train extra hard to counter balance that.

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

I like to travel and go on holidays. So a lot of the time planning them. I used to play rugby quite seriously which I gave up as the two careers don’t really go hand in hand. So if get the chance to play, I do.

What is your downtime like?

I enjoy wining and dining out with my girlfriend and friends. I love sport so watch lots of rugby and football. It may sound funny, but I don’t often gym/train in my downtown.

Which three beauty products could you not live without?

Kiehls serum night recovery, I put it on morning and night. Kiehls line reducing concentration – vitamin c. Elemis pro-collagen marine cream.

What’s on your current playlist?

Die Young by Roddy Ricch, Advice – cadet – deno, All I need by Ehrling

Keep up with Elliott on Instagram @elliottreeder