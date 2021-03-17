in Clément Chabernaud, Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Lucas El Bali, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Videos, Xu Meen

PFW: ZADIG & VOLTAIRE Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Top models Clement Chabernaud, Xu Meen, Paul Hameline + More pose in Zadig & Voltaire’s AW21 looks

ZADIG & VOLTAIRE
Fashion brand ZADIG & VOLTAIRE presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection, that  sends a universal message LOVE YOURSELF, with a fashion film during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores the energy of cosmopolitan cities, and celebrates independence. Among the models who walk the show were Clement Chabernaud, Lucas El Bali, Mamadou Lo, Paul Hameline, and Xu Meen.

For the Fall / Winter 21 season, Zadig & Voltaire and Cecilia Bönström present a collection that celebrates contemporary energies, those of cities and independence. From Paris to Tokyo, from Stockholm to Seoul, New York, L.A, London or Shanghai, the silhouettes advance in the cityscapes which pass by. This collection emphasizes continuous movement” – from Zadig & Voltaire

ZADIG & VOLTAIRE
