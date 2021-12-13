in Dominique Models, ELITE Models, ELITE Paris, Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Matthew Bell, Menswear, Modelwerk, Nest Models, Videos, VNY Models

Matthew Bell Models MASSIMO DUTTI Holiday 2021 Collection

With Holiday 2021 Collection, Massimo Dutti pays tribute to celebration and encounters

©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anthony Seklaoui

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their Holiday 2021 Collection with the latest story titled Lights On The Roof featuring models Matthew Bell, Lena Werner, and Rachelle Harris captured by fashion photographer Anthony Seklaoui. In charge of styling was Geraldine Saglio, with art direction from Franck Durand. Video direction by film-maker Thibault Della Gaspera. The collection pays tribute to celebration and encounters.

The city at night once again takes on a leading role. The collection goes to black, metallic tones, velvet, silk and leather. Looks of impact that transcend trends are based in different discreet shades, illuminated with subtle metallic sparkles.” – Massimo Dutti

©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anthony Seklaoui
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anthony Seklaoui
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anthony Seklaoui
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anthony Seklaoui
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anthony Seklaoui
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Anthony Seklaoui

