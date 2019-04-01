MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Eric Schloesser by Fanny Chu

By  |  Comments

Eric Schloesser

The handsome Eric Schloesser at Photogenics LA stars in After The Rain session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Fanny Chu. In charge of styling was Brianna Pavon.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For more of the session continue below:


Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Eric Schloesser

Photographer: Fanny Chu – @fannychuphotography
Stylist: Brianna Pavon
Model: Eric Schloesser at Photogenics LA
Designer of green ruffle tulle jumper: Karlito Melero
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Related Items