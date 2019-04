Top model Max Barczak teams up with fashion photographer Tugberk Acar at ArtandIst Management for the pages of L’Officiel Hommes Turkey‘s Spring Summer 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Tugce Bahcivangil, who for the session selected pieces from the likes of Prada, Givenchy, and Burberry among other. Grooming is work of Talat Kivrak.





All Images Courtesy of © Tugberk Acar at ArtandIst Management