LOOKBOOK: HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE AW19



Discover Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Fall Winter 2019/20 collection lookbook. Entitled IKI, the collection is inspired by Japanese concept in aesthetics characteristic for Edo period.

“IKI” is an aesthetic Japanese concept characteristic of the Edo Period, and deep rooted in a natural, common way of life Adopting the attitude of “IKI” to any given situation or matter, the people of that time appreciated, and lived their lives through the culture of “IKI”. This season exploring such a concept with which Japanese people have long since been blessed without realizing, HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE awakens contemporary men’s sensibility to “IKI”. – from Issey Miyake

Images courtesy of Issey Miyake