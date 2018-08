Pin 38 Shares

Top model Erik van Gils teams up with fashion photographer Edwin S Freyer for the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Poland‘s Summer 2018 edition. Styling is work of Carlos Mangubat, with makeup from beauty artist Christabel Draffin, and hair styling by Toshinari Kokubun. Casting direction by Lyly Bui at Creartvt.