Gods and Monsters by Raissa Biscotti for MMSCENE Magazine August 2018 Issue

Fashion photographer Raissa Biscotti teams up with stylist Francesco Migliaccio for Gods and Monsters story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2018 edition. Stars of the session George and Raphael at Independent Model Management, Simone at 3mmodels, Mateus at Why Not Management, and Kurganova at Boom Models, are wearing selected pieces from M140, Max&Co, Malibu1992, Federica Cina, AU197SM, Nordio, Mes Demoiselle, and American Vintage.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Sara Vescia, and makeup artists Antonia Deffenu and Alessia Stefano.





Photographer: Raissa Biscotti – raissabiscotti.cargocollective.com

Stylist: Francesco Migliaccio

Makeup Artists: Antonia Deffenu and Alessia Stefano

Hair Stylist: Sara Vescia

Models: George, Raphael at Indipendent Management, Simone at 3mmodels, Mateus at Why Not Management, and Kurganova at Boom Models