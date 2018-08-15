Gods and Monsters by Raissa Biscotti for MMSCENE Magazine August 2018 Issue

Fashion photographer Raissa Biscotti teams up with stylist Francesco Migliaccio for Gods and Monsters story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2018 edition. Stars of the session George and Raphael at Independent Model Management, Simone at 3mmodels, Mateus at Why Not Management, and Kurganova at Boom Models, are wearing selected pieces from M140, Max&Co, Malibu1992, Federica Cina, AU197SM, Nordio, Mes Demoiselle, and American Vintage.

AVAILABLE NOW IN $22.90 PRINT & $3.90 DIGITAL

Beauty is work of hair stylist Sara Vescia, and makeup artists Antonia Deffenu and Alessia Stefano. For more of the story continue below:


Photographer: Raissa Biscotti – raissabiscotti.cargocollective.com
Stylist: Francesco Migliaccio
Makeup Artists: Antonia Deffenu and Alessia Stefano
Hair Stylist: Sara Vescia
Models: George, Raphael at Indipendent Management, Simone at 3mmodels, Mateus at Why Not Management, and Kurganova at Boom Models

xavier serrano

