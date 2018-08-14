Gentleman’s Gazette by Daniel G Castrillon for MMSCENE Magazine
Discover Gentleman’s Gazette story featuring the handsome Caleb Fechtor at State Management captured for MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2018 edition by fashion photographer Daniel G Castrillon. Styling is work of Ana Tess, with makeup from beauty artist Vanessa Law.
For the session Caleb is wearing selected pieces from JJ Hat Center, Alfonso D’Este, N Hoolywood, Wilde Vertigga, The Stetsonian, and more.
See more of the story below:
Photographer: Daniel G Castrillon – DanielGCastrillon.com
Model: Caleb Fechtor at State Management
Stylist: Ana Tess
Makeup Artist: Vanessa Law
Photo Assistant: Natalia Wajda