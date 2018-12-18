MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Eugen Ivanov by Aleksey Zubarev

Eugen Ivanov

Discover the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Russian model Eugen Ivanov at Tann Model Management styled and lensed by fashion photographer Aleksey Zubarev.

For more of the story captured at Bedford Studio continue below:


Photographer, Stylist: Aleksey Zubarev – @zubarevaleksey
Model: Eugen Ivanov at Tann Model Management
Location: Bedford Studio

