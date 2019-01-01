WEEK ON IG: KEITH POWERS, XAVIER SERRANO, RAF MILLER
With the first article of the new 2019, we are checking out the last week’s holiday action of models and celebs to follow on IG – from Neels Visser, Keith Powers, Xavier Serrano, Raf Miller, Edison Fan, River Viiperi, Augusta Alexander, Matt Law and more…
Discover all the last week’s IG action after the jump:
“Beach day with @juandr7 🍺🍺🍺 And miss thing the royal highness did NOT want to get sun burnt, so had to stay in the shade. Kay~ .” @edisonfan
“Life is a BEACH 🌴🌴🌴 Happy New Year again ❤️” @mattclaw
@keithpowers
“Not sure if this was in November but it will do the job 😆” @rafaelmiller
“Good things are coming… 🎆 #HappyNewYear #2019” @riverviiperi
“#NewYearsEve 🍾🎉 #toomuchfun
Thanks to everyone of you guys for making this year so successful 🙏🏼” @augusta_alexander
“Goodbye 2018” @pietroboselli
“come closer.” @florianmacek
“2018 👍 but 2019👍👍🤘” @official_hogue
“2019 Let’s be having ya” @oliver_cheshire
“over the moon” @manurios
“Such a nice Holidays in the countryside! 🐊” @xserrano9
“took a break from work to catch some vitamin D. Miami round 2 @danielmickelson” @neelsvisser
“Happy New Year to everyone 😃”@sashadidntwakeup