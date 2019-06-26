Modern Maverick: Farhan Poses for The Forumist Magazine

The handsome Farhan at Supa Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Nick Thompson for Modern Maverick story coming from the page of The Forumist Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2019 edition. In charge of styling and art direction was Fernando Torres, with production from Alexandra Georgette Oley, and beauty by hair stylist Jamex Oxley, and makeup artist Louisa Copperwaite.
Images courtesy of © Fernando Torres / Photography © Nick Thompson for The Forumist
