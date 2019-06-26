in Editorial, Magazines, Supa Model Management

Modern Maverick: Farhan Poses for The Forumist Magazine

Photographer Nick Thompson and stylist Fernando Torres team up for The Forumist’s SS19 Issue

Farhan
Photography © Nick Thompson for The Forumist

The handsome Farhan at Supa Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Nick Thompson for Modern Maverick story coming from the page of The Forumist Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2019 edition. In charge of styling and art direction was Fernando Torres, with production from Alexandra Georgette Oley, and beauty by hair stylist Jamex Oxley, and makeup artist Louisa Copperwaite.

Farhan
Photography © Nick Thompson for The Forumist
Farhan
Photography © Nick Thompson for The Forumist
Farhan
Photography © Nick Thompson for The Forumist
Farhan
Photography © Nick Thompson for The Forumist
Farhan
Photography © Nick Thompson for The Forumist
Farhan
Photography © Nick Thompson for The Forumist

Images courtesy of © Fernando Torres / Photography © Nick Thompson for The Forumist

magazines

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

MMSCENE ISSUE 31 ft DEREK CHADWICK and OLIVER GREENALL is OUT NOW

#PFW: KENZO Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Collection