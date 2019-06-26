PFW: KENZO Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Collection

Discover the KENZO’s Spring Summer 2020 menswear collection showcased on Sunday June 23rd, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week.
Our collections are a tapestry of elements combining traditionally marine associated garments with modern and technical diving gear.For menswear, hardy rubberised outerwear appears in orange and violet while Hawaïan shirts abound with prints of sea lilies or urchins. Solarised cotton sweaters in indigo or dark greys walk along side tailored jackets with shawl collars and rough edges. Jackets and coats in summer linens feature sailor collars and shorts are made of high frequency lazer-cut nylons. Suits are cropped and boxy and classic ‘K’ shirts feature net panels color blocked in lilac and orange. Net prints appear in dégradé pigments on printed cotton. – Carol Lim & Humberto Leon
