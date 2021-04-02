in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Videos

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Feli Piatti by Pablo Pamucio

Discover our latest exclusive story starring Feli Piatti lensed by Pablo Pamucio

Feli Piatti

The handsome Feli Piatti at Universe Scout Street Hunting stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Pablo Pamucio. In charge of art and video direction was Santiago Neyra, with casting direction from Polis.

Photographer Pablo Pamucio – @PABLOPAMUCIO
Art & Video Director Santiago Neyra – @SANTIAGONEYRAA
Casting Direction Polis – @POLISVIEW
Model Feli Piatti at Universe Scout Street Hunting@PIATTIFELI

