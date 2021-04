Discover DIOR MEN Pre-Fall 2021 campaign featuring models Ibrahim Idoow, Issa Naciri, Thatcher Thornton, and Woosang Kim lensed by fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti. In charge of styling was Melanie Ward, with art direction from Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse, and casting direction by Shelley Durkan. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Peter Philips.