MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Felipe Quiroga by Yukimi Moromisato

The handsome Felipe Quiroga at Lo Models Management stars in Sunspot story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Yukimi Moromisato. In charge of styling and art direction was Kate Mogollón, who for the session selected pieces from Weirdo, Ayni, and Child of The Universe.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story below:
Photographer Yukimi Moromisato – yukimimoromisato.com
Art Director, Stylist Kate Mogollón – www.katemogollon.com
Model Felipe Quiroga at Lo Models Management