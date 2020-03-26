in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Felipe Quiroga by Yukimi Moromisato

Photographer Yukimi Moromisato and stylist Kate Mogollón team up for Sunspot story

Felipe Quiroga

The handsome Felipe Quiroga at Lo Models Management stars in Sunspot story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Yukimi Moromisato. In charge of styling and art direction was Kate Mogollón, who for the session selected pieces from Weirdo, Ayni, and Child of The Universe.

Discover more of the story below:


Felipe Quiroga

Felipe Quiroga

Felipe Quiroga

Felipe Quiroga

Felipe Quiroga

Felipe Quiroga

Felipe Quiroga

Felipe Quiroga

Felipe Quiroga

Felipe Quiroga

Photographer Yukimi Moromisato – yukimimoromisato.com
Art Director, Stylist Kate Mogollón – www.katemogollon.com
Model Felipe Quiroga at Lo Models Management

