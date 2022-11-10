MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Fernando Fraga by Jose Martinez

The handsome Fernando Fraga stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Jose Martinez. In charge of styling was Pedro Perez, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Jesus Alameda.
For the story, Fernando is wearing selected pieces from Celine Homme, Moschino, GCDS, Valentino, Fred Perry, Victor Von Schwarz, Diesel, and Tania Marcial.
Photographer Jose Martinez – @josemartinezphoto
Stylist Pedro Perez – @pe_perez
Beauty Artist Jesus Alameda – @jesus_alameda_
Model Fernando Fraga – @ferfraaga