in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Fernando Fraga by Jose Martinez

Photographer Jose Martinez and stylist Pedro Perez team up for our latest exclusive story

Jose Martinez
Hat CELINE HOMME

The handsome Fernando Fraga stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Jose Martinez. In charge of styling was Pedro Perez, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Jesus Alameda.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story, Fernando is wearing selected pieces from Celine Homme, Moschino, GCDS, Valentino, Fred Perry, Victor Von Schwarz, Diesel, and Tania Marcial.

Jose Martinez
Total Look MOSCHINO
Jose Martinez
Wool Cap GCDS
Sunglasses VALENTINO
Tracksuit FRED PERRY
Jose Martinez
Coat VICTOR VON SCHWARZ
Leggings, Jeans, Boots CELINE HOMME
Jose Martinez
Leather Jacket, Boots CELINE HOMME
Tank Top DIESEL
Jeans TANIA MARCIAL
Fernando Fraga
Total Look CELINE HOMME
Fernando Fraga
Belt CELINE HOMME
Fernando Fraga
Total Look MOSCHINO
Fernando Fraga
Leather Jacket, Botts CELINE HOMME
Tank Top DIESEL
Jeans TANIA MARCIAL
Fernando Fraga
Total Look CELINE HOMME

Photographer Jose Martinez – @josemartinezphoto
Stylist Pedro Perez – @pe_perez
Beauty Artist Jesus Alameda – @jesus_alameda_
Model Fernando Fraga – @ferfraaga

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson is the Face of DIOR MEN Spring 2023 Collection
GUCCI GOOD GAME

Discover GUCCI GOOD GAME Capsule Collection