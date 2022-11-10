Discover GUCCI GOOD GAME Capsule Collection

Italian fashion house GUCCI presented its GOOD GAME Capsule Collection, that celebrates the shared values of the brand and the world of gaming. The collection features experimental materials, colors and treatments, the GG monogram is the key motif. It brings casual attitude, with pieces such as hoodies, shirts, sneakers, and two sets of a bowling shirt and shorts – one features the traditional GG monogram reinterpreted in an iridescent print, while the other inserts the Gucci Good Game logo into the brand’s all-over monogram print.

“GG – encoded in those two simple letters is a storied system of values, and not just for Gucci. Since the 1960s, the monogram of the House’s founder Guccio Gucci has been featured across collections as a nod to its 100-year heritage. The initials similarly surface over and over again at the end of multiplayer games as competitors suddenly turn back into companions, saluting each other with the abbreviation for “good game.” This is the point of connection that Gucci Good Game explores, and that is celebrated in a special capsule collection presented by the House.” – from Gucci