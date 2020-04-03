Florian Van Bael Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Spring 2020 Issue

Top model Florian Van Bael at Next Models stars in Jack Kerouac story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Spring 2020 edition by fashion photographer Leonardo Bornati. In charge of styling was Andrea Colace, with grooming from Davide Marrone.
Get your copy of MMSCENE Issue Thirty-Four in PRINT or DIGITAL $3.90
For the session Florian is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Dior Men, Ermenegildo Zegna, Philipp Plein, Omega, MSGM, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Missoni. Special thanks to Susanna and Gianfranco.
Photographer LEONARDO BORNATI – www.leonardobornati.co.uk
Fashion ANDREA COLACE – @andrea_colace
Groomer DAVIDE MARRONE
Model FLORIAN VAN BAEL at Next Models
Special Thanks to Susanna and Gianfranco
