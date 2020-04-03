Alpha Dia, Anatol Modzelewski & Harald Smart Model Brioni SS20 Looks
Photographer Brett Lloyd captured Brioni’s Spring Summer 2020 Roman Garden lookbook
Discover Brioni‘s Spring Summer 2020 Roman Garden lookbook featuring Alpha Dia, Anatol Modzelewski, and Harald Smart lensed by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd. In charge of styling was Mattias Karlsson, with art direction from Li Bjurholm von Euler, and casting direction by Isadora Banaudi.
“An effortlessly elegant wardrobe featuring finely tailored items and relaxed casual styles inspired by the House’s Roman heritage“