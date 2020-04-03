in Alpha Dia, Brett Lloyd, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020

Alpha Dia, Anatol Modzelewski & Harald Smart Model Brioni SS20 Looks

Photographer Brett Lloyd captured Brioni’s Spring Summer 2020 Roman Garden lookbook

Brioni
©Brioni, Photography by Brett Lloyd

Discover Brioni‘s Spring Summer 2020 Roman Garden lookbook featuring Alpha Dia, Anatol Modzelewski, and Harald Smart lensed by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd. In charge of styling was Mattias Karlsson, with art direction from Li Bjurholm von Euler, and casting direction by Isadora Banaudi.

An effortlessly elegant wardrobe featuring finely tailored items and relaxed casual styles inspired by the House’s Roman heritage

