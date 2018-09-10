EXCLUSIVE Q&A with Freddie Fraser-Grante from Fascia Models
Fresh faced Freddie Fraser-Grante at Fascia Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS captured by fashion photographer Juan Jose Ortiz Arenas. In charge of styling was Santi Rodriguez, with beauty from makeup artist Emily Dhanjal. Freddie also answered MMSCENE Q&A.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
See more of the session and read exclusive interview with Freddie below:
How were you discovered?
After lunch with my mum, we were rushing to catch the bus. With 10 minutes left, we ran into the shop quickly when a scout from Fascia approached us to ask if I had ever considered modelling. Ended up missing the bus anyway ha!
How do you expect becoming a model will change your life?
It is a dream job for me, I’ve got a lot to learn but hopefully this is the start of something good for me.
Your personal passion or hidden talents?
I play a lot of football and used to be signed for Brentford until the academy closed down. When I was younger I did a lot of gymnastics so can still do a few flips and stuff.
How would you describe your style?
Casual, sporty and street.
Your dream modelling job?
To be the face of a brand and to travel the world. Urban or tropical would be amazing.
Who’s your favourite Supermodel?
As I’m brand new to the industry, it’s all very new to me. I enjoy checking out new campaigns but I haven’t got a favourite supermodel yet.
Name three places that you want to travel to.
Brazil, America & Gambia, which is where my Dad is from.
Something you are passionate about?
Football and music. As they help me relax and express myself.
What’s on your current playlist?
A mix of UK & American rap.
Model: Freddie Fraser-Grante at Fascia Models – www.fasciamodels.com
Makeup Artist: Emily Dhanjal
Stylist: Santi Rodriguez
Photographer: Juan Jose Ortiz Arenas – www.ortizarenas.com
